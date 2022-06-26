‘We didn’t have a place to go or come to for ourselves’ -- Black Girl Day of Play event at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Black women of all ages, across the state came to Lansing to focus on black girl joy.

Black Girl Day of Play is centered around having fun with each other and having a community that supports joy. The Capitol lawn was filled with hundreds of black girls and women Saturday for the event which was for black women to be around those who support them and to celebrate black girlhood.

Read: Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say

Participants like Johnnae Curry told News 10 this has allowed them to enjoy who they are.

“We face so much everyday it’s just nice to have like a day, where we can come out and be carefree and just enjoy ourselves and be our authentic selves,” said Curry.

Black Girl Day of Play is the first to take place at the Capitol. The event featured an art exhibit, black owned vendors, hustle classes, and of course lots of play.

Participant Ellen Slaughter said Saturday was all about coming together and promoting women-hood... because at one point and time unity was not a thing.

“Because for years and years and years we have always been left out,” said Slaughter. “We didn’t have a place to go or come to for ourselves. And now its a blessing to be able to come somewhere to know that we are loved we are somebody and that someone else cares for us.”

Grit Glam and Guts’ hosted the event in replace of its annual conference at Michigan State University.

Executive director Cameo King tells News 10 that events as such are needed for the black community.

“America toiling with their souls, understanding how racism has impacted different groups specifically black women,” said King. “So I wanted to create a space coming out of the pandemic coming out of a transition of power for black women to feel safe, appreciated, affirmed, and experience joy.”

King said there are ways black women and girls can continue to empower themselves at home by simply living freely and surrounding yourself with people who affirm who you are.

If you want to learn more, click here to visit the Grit Glam and Guts’ website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.