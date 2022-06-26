‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A theft of catalytic converters had caused transportation services from the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) to be temporarily suspended.

SATA announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that catalytic converters were stolen from their buses over the weekend. They said that they plan on going week to week and will inform customers regularly on any changes.

The situation is under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen converters, call the Sheriff’s Department at 989-743-2297 or the SATA dispatch office at 989-729-2687.

SATA said in a Facebook post that “any involvement from the Community with solving this crime would be greatly appreciated.”

