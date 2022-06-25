‘Resuming full use of their tap water’ -- Meridian Township boil water advisory gets lifted

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The boil advisory that was set on Thursday for township residents was lifted Saturday.

At 5:30 p.m. the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Meridian Township and the East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) announced the boil water advisory was lifted. They said in a press release that residents can resume the use of tap water for all purposes. This comes after the advisory was extended on Friday.

“The test results for the first and second round of samples collected from Meridian Township’s distribution system (water supply) have come back negative for harmful bacteria,” said officials. “The test results confirm that the distribution system was not contaminated. It is not necessary for residents to do anything, such as in-home flushing, prior to resuming full use of their tap water.”

The advisory originally stemmed from an incident Thursday in which a large water main broke by the intersection of Park Lake and Haslett Roads. That water main provided pressure to a substantial portion of Meridian Township’s residents.

The advisory started on Thursday and ended Saturday evening.

