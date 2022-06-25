Advertisement

‘I just like seeing the smiles on the kids faces’ -- Celebrate Meridian Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a celebration tonight in Meridian Township where their most popular event returned for the 2022 season.

The Celebrate Meridian Festival went all day Saturday and ended at 11:00 p.m. It is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the festival was held.

Parks & Recreation Director Luann Maisner said in a statement that “there will be a number of fun activities for all age groups, but the best part will be seeing everyone’s smiling faces once again.”

Mike Prelensnik from Mason Rail Time Adventures was one of the participants at the event.

”I just like seeing the smiles on the kids faces and all the fun they have,” said Prelensnik. “It is just really awarding to see kids and families having a fun time at this event and enjoying the fireworks and the food and just having a nice summer afternoon.”

Event organizers said the 2022 festival took place at The Meridian Township Municipal Complex and the marketplace on the Green Pavilion north of Meridian Mall. Due to road construction detours, Central Park Drive was closed during the fireworks show and not for the duration of the celebration.

If you want to learn more and plan a visit, you can visit their website.

