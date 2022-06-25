Communities across Mid-Michigan react to US Supreme Court ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across the country are processing what was expected, but still came as a shock.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The ruling led Justices to strike down the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, which has protected a person’s right to get an abortion for the last 50 years.

People across the country were cheering and jeering the Supreme Court in rallies Friday.

“It’s very hard, as a young woman in America, to feel as though your rights are being taken away,” said Emma Adams.

“Obviously, I hope every state will make the pro-life choice,” said Lily Erickson.

Young Michiganders advocated for what they believe is right Friday. Pro-choice advocates rallied at the Capitol and pro-life supporters gather at the Michigan Supreme Court building. Even though the demonstrations were just a few blocks from each other, their views on abortion rights were miles apart.

“I definitely think that as a country and with the government ,we are moving backwards,” Adams said. “To me this is a basic human right -- the right to healthcare. If they’re able to take this away from us, what else are they going to take away?”

“Abortion takes away the right to life of another human being. They make the argument that it’s about choice -- but you’re not just actually making a choice for yourself, you’re making a choice for another human being,” Erickson said.

With Roe V. Wade overturned, Erickson applauded it, while Adams believes it will cause more problems for women.

“There are so many resources available and so many options,” Erickson said. “As a nation and as a state, I think we need to be investing in these organizations and these groups who are actually supporting women in having their child.”

“We will have to go back to coat hanger abortions, which in reality causes more deaths than life,” Adams said. “Reverting back to those backstreet abortions will be devastating.”

