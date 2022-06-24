Advertisement

Now Desk Morning - A look at the weekend forecast, swim lessons aimed at saving lives, and ketchup ice pops

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about when we can expect with the weekend’s forecast.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with the Now Desk to take a look at the top stories of the morning. Plus we’ll have what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 near Saint Johns prompts closure, detour
21-year-old dead after Jeep collides with semi-truck in Eaton County
Water pressure in Meridian Township dips, boil water advisory issued
22 cats removed from home in Lansing citing poor living conditions
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/24/22
