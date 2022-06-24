Serena Hoping For Wimbledon Comeback

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Serena Williams held a practice session on Centre Court and will begin her Wimbledon comeback by facing Harmony Tan. Tan is a 24-year-old from France who is ranked 113th and owns a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam matches. The placement of Williams in the women’s bracket was the most anticipated aspect of the draw at the All England Club. She is making her first appearance in singles since getting injured in the first round at Wimbledon last year.

