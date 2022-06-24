Planned Parenthood of Michigan says they aren’t giving up the fight on Roe v Wade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Planned Parenthood has made it clear that they are not just working to keep abortion legal in Michigan -- they’re going to keep providing them.

When Planned Parenthood of Michigan saw the draft decision that was leaked in May, they jumped into action by filing a lawsuit.

“And it means that this ruling, the law cannot be enforced, the Supreme Court decision cannot be enforced while our case proceeds so that people in Michigan can continue to access safe and legal abortions,” said Paula Thornton Greear, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan is reassuring patients they can still get abortions in Michigan.

“Come to your appointment next week. Come to your appointment this afternoon. Abortion is still legal in Michigan,” said Dr. Sarah Wallet.

Kenyette Tisha Barnes said this is surreal for her, as she’s never lived in what she called a “non-Roe world.” She said she couldn’t imagine Roe v. Wade being overturned when she made the decision to have an abortion.

“My risk of having an abortion is eclipsed by my risk of having a full-term pregnancy. I felt a great deal of relief after having my abortion. It was unintended, it was a result of failed contraception,” said Barnes.

And looking back almost 20 years later, she doesn’t regret her decision.

“The only con of that decision, unfortunately, was the degree of harassment and bullying that I experienced,” said Barnes.

Some pro-choice protesters said they feel like this is an attack on Black and Brown women due to high levels of maternal morbidity and mortality because of systemic racism. And that Black and Brown women will be most impacted by this decision.

“I think I come from a lot of privilege as a white woman with a uterus in college. So, I am definitely on the more privilege side of this fight -- which is why I try to use my privilege and resources to be out here. But support marginalized people with uteruses, they need it,” said pro-choice advocate, Kayleigh Smith.

While abortion is still legal in Michigan right now, it’s illegal in other states as of today. Planed Parenthood of Michigan said they are expecting to see women coming from other states to get an abortion.

