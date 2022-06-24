Pistons take Jaden Ivey 5th overall in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons took Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey at 5th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ivey was left on the board when the Sacramento Kings drafted Iowa Forward Keegan Murray.

According to reports, Ivey had no communication with the Kings, despite being expected to be taken before Murray.

Ivey spoke about wanting to play for the Pistons as the draft loomed in June.

As a sophomore, Ivey averaged just over 17 points per game with the Boilermakers, and helped his team to a NCAA Sweet-Sixteen appearance.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.