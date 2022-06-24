Advertisement

Pistons take Jaden Ivey 5th overall in NBA Draft

Ivey was left on the board when the Sacramento Kings drafted Iowa Forward Keegan Murray
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after a fast-break slam-dunk against Iowa during the second...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after a fast-break slam-dunk against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROOKLYN (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons took Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey at 5th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to reports, Ivey had no communication with the Kings, despite being expected to be taken before Murray.

Ivey spoke about wanting to play for the Pistons as the draft loomed in June.

As a sophomore, Ivey averaged just over 17 points per game with the Boilermakers, and helped his team to a NCAA Sweet-Sixteen appearance.

