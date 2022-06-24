Pistons active on Draft night
GM Troy Weaver makes some big trades during the 2022 NBA Draft
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BROOKLYN (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons stayed active on draft night this year, just like they did in 2021.
General Manager Troy Weaver made headlines in Brooklyn for his haul in the first round.
After the Pistons selected Jaden Ivey, Weaver traded the pick earned in the Jerami Grant trade to the New York Knicks for 13th overall pick, Memphis center Jalen Duren, and the contract of Kemba Walker.
Duren was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets.
The Pistons are now expected to discuss buying our Walker’s contract, which would make him a free agent.
