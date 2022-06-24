Pistons active on Draft night

BROOKLYN (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons stayed active on draft night this year, just like they did in 2021.

General Manager Troy Weaver made headlines in Brooklyn for his haul in the first round.

After the Pistons selected Jaden Ivey, Weaver traded the pick earned in the Jerami Grant trade to the New York Knicks for 13th overall pick, Memphis center Jalen Duren, and the contract of Kemba Walker.

Duren was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pistons are now expected to discuss buying our Walker’s contract, which would make him a free agent.

Tremendous coup for Detroit GM Troy Weaver to land two of his top targets in this draft: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren -- with the cost of only a future first-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Sounds like Ivey is staying put, Duren is going to Detroit and pistons take on contract of Kemba and give up the pick they got in the Jerami trade.



So, as of now, Pistons are leaving draft night with Ivey and Duren. Wow. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 24, 2022

