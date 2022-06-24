Advertisement

No Nordic Combined At Future Olympic Games

Ben Loomis competes during the cross-country skiing competition of the team Gundersen large...
Ben Loomis competes during the cross-country skiing competition of the team Gundersen large hill/4x5km at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)(Alessandra Tarantino | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA (AP) - The IOC will not add a women’s Nordic Combined to the 2026 Winter Games. The decision on Friday confirms skiing as the only Olympic sport lacking gender equality. The long-term Olympic future of Nordic Combined was also put in doubt with no commitment to keep the men’s event on the program in 2030. Nordic Combined tests athletes in the contrasting disciplines of ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It was one of the original 16 medal events at the first Winter Games in 1924. The IOC cites concerns that Nordic Combined lacks a global audience and too few countries field women athletes.

