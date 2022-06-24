Advertisement

In My View: What’s next for the Pistons?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Money dictates all of pro sports transactions these days, different from yesteryear when trades were made for position upgrades.

The Detroit Pistons best player Jerami Grant is gone to the Portland Trail Blazers and the first round draft pick comes in 2025 and who knows if any of the Pistons’ management people will be around by then.

But Grant saves the franchise big money down the road and even though he averaged 19 points per game last season the Pistons lost big with him. Without him, they hope the money available now will help lure better players providing more success. We will see.

