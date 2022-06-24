Missouri truck driver arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Missouri semi-truck driver has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Eaton County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) announced the arrest Friday.

“Hometown Security Team (HST) with another gun seized,” MSP wrote. “Further investigation after a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County for semi-truck speeding resulted in a gun seized.”

Police said the driver is a 27-year-old man from Missouri. When the firearm was discovered, he was arrested and has since been lodged for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The open carry and concealed carry of firearms are legal in Missouri without a Concealed Carry Permit for anyone 19 years or older who can legally possess a firearm. In Michigan, while it is legal for a person to carry a firearm in public, the firearm may not be concealed without a license from their state of residency.

Although not required for concealed carry, Missouri does issue concealed carry permits, which are valid for five years.

