Advertisement

Missouri truck driver arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Eaton County

MSP have arrested a truck driver from Missouri for carrying a concealed weapon.
MSP have arrested a truck driver from Missouri for carrying a concealed weapon.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Missouri semi-truck driver has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Eaton County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) announced the arrest Friday.

Read: Jackson closing busy residential street for urgent sewer repair

“Hometown Security Team (HST) with another gun seized,” MSP wrote. “Further investigation after a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County for semi-truck speeding resulted in a gun seized.”

Police said the driver is a 27-year-old man from Missouri. When the firearm was discovered, he was arrested and has since been lodged for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The open carry and concealed carry of firearms are legal in Missouri without a Concealed Carry Permit for anyone 19 years or older who can legally possess a firearm. In Michigan, while it is legal for a person to carry a firearm in public, the firearm may not be concealed without a license from their state of residency.

Although not required for concealed carry, Missouri does issue concealed carry permits, which are valid for five years.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

No deaths in US-127 crash at Saint Johns.
Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 near Saint Johns prompts closure, detour
A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday.
21-year-old dead after Jeep collides with semi-truck in Eaton County
Water pressure in Meridian Township dips, boil water advisory issued
Water pressure in Meridian Township dips, boil water advisory issued
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) responded to a welfare complaint in the Mill Pond mobile...
22 cats removed from home in Lansing citing poor living conditions
Michigan agrees to destroy more than 3 million blood spots taken from babies

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 6/24/2022 PM Update
DNR photo of a stretch of woods covered in ash after a forest fire in May.
Fire risk in northern Michigan at ‘extreme levels’ due to hot, dry conditions
Meridian Township extends boil water advisory
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections