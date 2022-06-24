Michigan pro-life groups celebrate SCOTUS ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Supreme Court on Friday ended the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century.

Faith leaders and supporters said this is a huge win, but Friday was also a reflective moment for a woman who had an abortion.

“I did not set up the appointment, I did not drive myself to it, I was taken by a family member to it. I didn’t want to have an abortion and I told them that at the time,” said Leanne Kirmann. “I was tired of fighting everyone about it. I suffered greatly, suffered difficult pregnancies after that, early births, miscarriages.”

Kirmann said that she’s still recovering from it. She said she fights against abortions so women don’t go through what she did.

“For all women who made that mistake of having an abortion. Your life does not have to hurt you by having a child, it isn’t going to change your life,” Kirmann said. “It’ll change your life but it won’t upset your life, it’ll probably make it better.”

Related: Planned Parenthood of Michigan says they aren’t giving up the fight on Roe v Wade

Brent Heyer coordinates vigils for the group 40 Days For life. Its members held a vigil after the decision was released.

“This is a great awakening for our country, for our world, for our community, ya know so to be pro-God, pro family, pro-life, pro-America but what we were founded upon. It’s all in the whole ball of wax.”

Pro-life organization, Right-to-Life of Michigan, is planning the next steps in its fight against abortion.

“I think its time for people to really come together and have robust conversations about what are real solutions for helping families in need, because up to this point the knee-jerk reaction was ‘You can’t afford your child, just get an abortion.’ That’s not a good solution,” said Right-to-Life’s Legislative Director, Genevieve Marnon.

She said some solutions could include financial support and more affordable childcare.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.