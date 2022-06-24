Advertisement

Meridian Township extends boil water advisory

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A boil water advisory that was set to expire at 10 a.m. on Saturday has now been extended for Meridian Township.

The advisory stems from an incident Thursday in which a large water main broke by the intersection of Park Lake and Haslett Roads. That water main provided pressure to a large portion of Meridian Township’s residents.

Background: Water pressure in Meridian Township dips, boil water advisory issued

Meridian Township officials announced Friday they’re extending that advisory until Saturday evening.

“As a precautionary measure, the two rounds of water sampling and testing need to be completed before the boil water advisory can be lifted,” officials siad. “Due to the timelines required by EGLE, the first round of tests began on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and takes 24 hours to complete. The second round of tests will begin Friday at 5:15 p.m. and also takes 24 hours to complete.”

The announcement means the earliest the advisory can be lifted is 5:15 p.m. on Saturday for the water customers identified in the North Pressure Zone as outlined in red in the map included below.

“Testing is to see if bacteria from ground water did get into the Township’s water supply due to the water main break,” officials said. “If the water pressure in the distribution system drops below acceptable levels, some groundwater could seep into the water distribution system. Groundwater can carry bacteria.”

Until the advisory is lifted, township officials have advised residents to continue following the boil water advisory steps before consuming any water:

  • Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water.
  • Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
  • Showering, laundry, cleaning and other non-consumption uses without boiling is safe.
  • Residents should boil water for pets and animals as well.

