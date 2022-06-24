Memorial bike ride honors Lansing police officers who died on-duty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department remembered and honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while on-duty Thursday.

Police officers from Lansing and its neighboring areas strapped on their helmets and peddled 25 miles to show their appreciation for their sacrifice.

“We are honoring those LPD officers who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Capt. Katie Diehl.

Six officers and two police dogs were remembered Thursday by their brothers and sisters in blue. Current and retired law enforcement officers rode their bikes 25 miles to each site where they were killed.

“It’s so important for us to never forget,” said Det. Sgt. Brent Sorg. “Our motto we always say is, ‘Gone, but never forgotten.’”

Sorg said the camaraderie shared by those in law enforcement is strong and the idea of losing somebody is devastating.

“That crosses our mind and we try to do the best we can in terms of training, preparing our officers, but I don’t know that you could ever quite do it until you live through it,” Sorg said.

“It is an honor and privleage to follow in the footsteps of our six fallen officers and our two K-9s,” Diehl said.

Members of the LPD Color Guard were at each location saluting the riders as they went by.

