Advertisement

Memorial bike ride honors Lansing police officers who died on-duty

Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department remembered and honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while on-duty Thursday.

Police officers from Lansing and its neighboring areas strapped on their helmets and peddled 25 miles to show their appreciation for their sacrifice.

“We are honoring those LPD officers who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Capt. Katie Diehl.

Six officers and two police dogs were remembered Thursday by their brothers and sisters in blue. Current and retired law enforcement officers rode their bikes 25 miles to each site where they were killed.

“It’s so important for us to never forget,” said Det. Sgt. Brent Sorg. “Our motto we always say is, ‘Gone, but never forgotten.’”

Sorg said the camaraderie shared by those in law enforcement is strong and the idea of losing somebody is devastating.

“That crosses our mind and we try to do the best we can in terms of training, preparing our officers, but I don’t know that you could ever quite do it until you live through it,” Sorg said.

“It is an honor and privleage to follow in the footsteps of our six fallen officers and our two K-9s,” Diehl said.

Members of the LPD Color Guard were at each location saluting the riders as they went by.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
No deaths in US-127 crash at Saint Johns.
Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 near Saint Johns prompts closure, detour
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday.
21-year-old dead after Jeep collides with semi-truck in Eaton County

Latest News

Detroit Zoo
18-year-old tiger at Detroit Zoo dies
Bill allowing student teachers to get paid passes House, heads to Senate
Bill allowing student teachers to get paid passes Michigan House, heads to Senate
Officials with the City of Jackson, MI are reminding drivers that signs indicated roads are...
Jackson Police: Don’t drive through ‘Road Closed’ signs
A few brazen drivers have nearly driven into the Grand River due to ignoring the signs.
Jackson Police: Don’t drive through ‘Road Closed’ signs