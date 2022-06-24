Local players gear up for college hoops at Moneyball Pro-Am

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Moneyball Pro-Am is back after a two year hiatus.

It’s not only great entertainment, but it’s also a chance for local players to get ready for the next level.

“I’ve been going to Moneyball since I was in elementary school and to finally be here on the court was a really weird feeling, it was amazing,” said former Williamston star Jacob Wallace, who’s headed to play basketball at Toledo.

“The nerves set in once you step on the floor, but once you start playing the adrenaline kicks in, and the basketball instinct takes over and you have fun out there.,” said Michigan State Freshman Carson Cooper, from Jackson.

For Wallace, it’s a chance to get used to playing at a higher speed before he starts at Toledo in the fall..

“It’s good for me to get challenged and even get my butt whooped, I was happy with it.”

New Spartan Carson Cooper, a Jackson Northwest product who played prep hoops at Ypsi Prep and IMG Academy, linked up with a few of his newest teammates as part of his new experience.

“It’s a dream come true, really,” he said. “Coming back home and playing for Michigan State, that got me the connection to playing in Moneyball, which is a dream come true, so I’m happy to be here.”

Wallace knows he needs to keep grinding: “The flow of the game was faster, and they’re a lot bigger and stronger than me. I like to get in the weight room a lot but that needs to continue going into college.”

But both he and Cooper feel more than ready to take the next step and learn from some of the best players in the state.

“Playing against pros and stuff like that, it’s pretty cool,” said Cooper.

The Moneyball league runs out of Holt High School this year. They’ll host games on Tuesdays and Thursdays until early August.

