Judge Avoids Arbitration With Yankees

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Judge can make an additional $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP. He is in the middle of perhaps his best season, batting .304 with 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games for the major league-leading Yankees. He hit a game-winning RBI single during New York’s 7-6 victory over Houston on Thursday night.

