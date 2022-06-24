Jackson High School Names New Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson High School’s new head football coach is Antonio Parker. He replaces Scott Farley who resigned after last season. Parker graduated from Jackson in 2001 and has been on the staff as an assistant the past 18 years, the last five as defensive coordinator.

