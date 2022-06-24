Advertisement

Jackson closing busy residential street for urgent sewer repair

S. Wisner Street is already seeing increased traffic as it’s part of the detour for construction.
Road closed
Road closed(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson drivers should plan ahead for Tuesday.

A busy street will be closed for one day to allow crews to repair a blocked sewer at a home. S. Wisner Street between W. Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, June 28 for the repairs.

Even though this closure is isolated to one block of a residential neighborhood, S. Wisner Street is already seeing increased traffic as it’s part of the detour for construction on S. West Avenue.

While the City of Jackson’s Engineering Division is aware that adding yet another closure to the area will add to drivers’ frustration, the blocked sewer poses a health risk for residents and must be remedied as soon as possible.

The city expects the work to be completed in one day and will post updates on the repair both on Facebook and the City of Jackson website.

