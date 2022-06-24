Dozens of ukulele players in Lansing kick off Mighty Uke Day with flash mob

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At noon Friday, dozens of ukulele enthusiasts participated in a flash mob to kick off Might Uke Day.

Background: Lansing to host Mighty Uke day, the biggest ukulele festival in the Midwest

The event, called “the biggest and best ukulele festival in the Midwest,” runs through Sunday in Lansing Old Town. There is a lot to see and do -- including performances, jam sessions and lessons. There’s something for all experience levels.

Ben Hassenger, the founder of the event, said the ukulele is popular because of its size, price and how relatively easy it can be to learn.

“The learning curve is not too steep, you can learn three or four chords in a half hour, then you can take it to the limit from there,” Hassenger said.

More information, including the event schedule, can be found on the official Mighty Uke Day website here.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.