Downed wires close Lansing Road in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound and southbound lanes of Lansing Road in between Crowner Drive and Canal Road have been closed due to wires down across the road.

Currently there is not an estimated time for restoration, but crews have been assigned to the scene.

