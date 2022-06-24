Body of 3-year-old found in freezer in Detroit basement

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A three-year-old boy has been found dead inside a freezer in the basement of a home on Detroit’s westside.

WDIV in Detroit says it happened at a home on Monte Vista Street, just south of I-96 and east of Grand River Avenue.

It’s currently not known how long the child was in the freezer, but a 30-year-old woman is in police custody.

Stay with News 10 as we learn more details.

