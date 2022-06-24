Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Pairings Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will play at Notre Dame on Novembe 30th in this coming season’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge basketball series. Michigan hosts Virginia the previous night. Times and television assignments are yet to be assigned. Michigan State has a 9-12 all time record in the Challenge.

