Advertisement

Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge Pairings Set

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will play at Notre Dame on Novembe 30th in this coming season’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge basketball series. Michigan hosts Virginia the previous night. Times and television assignments are yet to be assigned. Michigan State has a 9-12 all time record in the Challenge.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

No deaths in US-127 crash at Saint Johns.
Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 near Saint Johns prompts closure, detour
A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday.
21-year-old dead after Jeep collides with semi-truck in Eaton County
Water pressure in Meridian Township dips, boil water advisory issued
Water pressure in Meridian Township dips, boil water advisory issued
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) responded to a welfare complaint in the Mill Pond mobile...
22 cats removed from home in Lansing citing poor living conditions
Michigan agrees to destroy more than 3 million blood spots taken from babies

Latest News

Incoming Michigan State Freshman Carson Cooper talks with A.J. Hoggard during a Moneyball game...
Local players gear up for college hoops at Moneyball Pro-Am
Ben Loomis competes during the cross-country skiing competition of the team Gundersen large...
No Nordic Combined At Future Olympic Games
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Hoping For Wimbledon Comeback
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the...
Judge Avoids Arbitration With Yankees