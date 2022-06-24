Artificial sweeteners could be bad for your health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly half of the adults in the United States consume artificial sweeteners. While many believe these sugar alternatives are better for your health, new research suggests that’s not the case.

“Sugar consumption has created a public health hazard, it really is a crisis,” said Rena Greenberg. “Americans are eating 22 teaspoons of sugar a day on average.”

Many people turn to artificial sweeteners -- like aspartame or acesulfame-K to avoid the calories of sugar, but new research shows they may be increasing their risk for cancer.

French researchers analyzed data on 102,865 adults and found a 13% higher risk of cancer in general for people consuming large quantities of artificial sweeteners. These participants had the highest likelihood of developing breast cancer and cancers related to obesity. Other lab studies in animals have shown a similar correlation between artificial sweeteners and the risk of cancer.

If you have a sweet tooth, your best bet is to go for foods with natural sources of sugar. For example, frozen bananas can be a good substitute for ice cream. And roasted nuts can satisfy a crunchy cookie craving.

“A good rule of thumb is the fewer ingredients, the better,” Greenberg said.

