Abortion still legal in Michigan, but future unclear

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge has blocked Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion. That means abortion is still legal in the state for the time being. But, ultimately, it’s going to be decided at the State Supreme Court.

If the court rules against Planned Parenthood, performing an abortion would be a felony in Michigan. Providing drugs that can be used to induce an abortion would be a misdemeanor.

The state law does include an exception if the mother’s life is in danger, but no exceptions for rape or incest.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she will not enforce this law.

“I have chosen not to enforce a law that I know will affect the health, welfare and safety of the 2.2 million women of reproductive age who call Michigan home,” she said. “I will not place their lives in jeopardy.”

Central Michigan University Law Professor Kyla Stepp told News 10- while the attorney general has a lot of authority at the state level - it will be up to county and city prosecutors to decide whether to charge in most cases.

“We could see it get kind of erratic around the state [in terms of] who is actually enforcing this law and who isn’t,” she said. “If the law is actually allowed to go into effect.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the state supreme court to rule the law unconstitutional. Friday, she asked the justices to immediately consider her lawsuit.

