18-year-old tiger at Detroit Zoo dies

Detroit Zoo
Detroit Zoo(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WILX) - Kisa, an Amur tiger at the Detroit Zoo, died Thursday during a veterinary procedure. She was 18 years old.

The zoo confirmed her death on social media. Officials with the zoo said she was the oldest tiger in the Devereux Tiger Forest at 18.

The zoo said the expected life expectancy of an Amur tiger is 10-15 years and that Kisa was considered elderly. The procedure was meant to manage Kisa’s arthritis and improve her quality of life.

“Her absence leaves a hole in our hearts, and she will be missed by staff and guests alike,” the post read.

More information on the Detroit Zoo can be found on its official website here.

