A welcome return: Opening for Jackson’s Nixon Water Park planned for June 27

"This will be a welcome return for the entire community."
Jackson, Michigan's Nixon Park is home to the Nixon Water Park, which will reopen after a two-year hiatus for the summer of 2022.(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After being closed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular community pool in Jackson is planning to reopen, just as the summer heat rolls into mid-Michigan.

The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department plans to reopen Nixon Water Park to residents on Monday, June 27.

Paired with concern for public health, the city says it would have been difficult to open the park due to mechanical issues and staffing shortages. Now, the city is partnering with the Jackson YMCA to ensure the pool is fully staffed with lifeguards.

Since the spring, work has been being done to reopen the pool, but mechanical and supply chain delays prevented its opening earlier this month.

“This will be a welcome return for the entire community,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Kelli Hoover, who says her staff is hard at work getting the pool in shape for visitors. “We’re looking forward to providing summer fun once again at the Nixon Water Park.”

Nixon Water Park
  • Located inside Nixon Park, 400 E. North Street
  • Includes waterslide, full pool, waterfall, and wading area.
  • Open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 20. Extended daily hours may be announced later in the summer.
  • Cost is $5 per person or 10 swim passes for $40.

Next: City of Jackson cancels programs, opens cooling center during heat wave

WILX First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 6/23/22