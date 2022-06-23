Water pressure in Meridian Township dips, boil water advisory issued

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in the area of Meridian Township told News 10 they had low or no water pressure for over an hour Thursday. The cause of that dip in pressure has now been found.

East Lansing Public Safety said that a large water main broke by the intersection of Park Lake and Haslett Roads. They urged residents to avoid the area while the Meridian Department of Public Works (DPW) works to repair it.

That water main provided pressure to a large portion of Meridian Township’s residents.

“This morning, an East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority water supply main break was discovered at the northwest corner of Haslett Road and Park Lake Drive. The break was isolated and is being repaired,” Township officials said. “Customer water pressure is being restored, but as a precautionary measure residents are to follow the boil water advisory steps before consuming any water.”

Township officials said residents should be aware:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Showering, laundry, cleaning and other non-consumption uses without boiling is safe.

DPW told News 10′s Chloe Porfirio they’ve issued a boil water advisory for all the customers in the north pressure zone indicated in the map below. The boil water advisory is in effect for 48 hours beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23 through at least 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

Most residents have reported a restoration of water pressure, but there may be dips in pressure throughout the day as repairs are completed.

“In accordance with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), precautionary negative testing will be conducted in order for the boil water advisory to be lifted,” DPW said.

Residents with additional questions may contact the Department of Public Works at 517-853-4440 or dpw@meridian.mi.us.

