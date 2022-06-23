Now Desk Afternoon - Cooler temps arrive but don’t linger, tentative trial date set for alleged school shooter, e-cig company ordered to stop sales, and new summer drinks
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an updated look at the upcoming cool-down and the weekend’s forecast.
Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Lots of sunshine Thursday afternoon
- Trial for accused Oxford school shooter tentatively set for January 2023
- 21-year-old dead after Jeep collides with semi-truck in Eaton County
- Jackson Police: Don’t drive through ‘Road Closed’ signs
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.