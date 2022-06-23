Now Desk Afternoon - Cooler temps arrive but don’t linger, tentative trial date set for alleged school shooter, e-cig company ordered to stop sales, and new summer drinks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an updated look at the upcoming cool-down and the weekend’s forecast.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.