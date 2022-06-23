Advertisement

Now Desk Afternoon - Cooler temps arrive but don’t linger, tentative trial date set for alleged school shooter, e-cig company ordered to stop sales, and new summer drinks

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an updated look at the upcoming cool-down and the weekend’s forecast.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015

Latest News

Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) responded to a welfare complaint in the Mill Pond mobile...
22 cats removed from home in Lansing citing poor living conditions
A “cool down” on the way, relief at the pump and on baby formula shelves, and sharks are...
Now Desk Morning - June 23, 2022
Officials with the City of Jackson, MI are reminding drivers that signs indicated roads are...
Jackson Police: Don’t drive through ‘Road Closed’ signs
Crash on US-127 in Saint Johns
Vehicle retrieval underway after serious crash on US-127 in Saint Johns