Vehicle retrieval underway after serious crash on US-127 in Saint Johns

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - US-127 is closed in Saint Johns due to a serious crash Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the morning on the southbound side of the highway, between the North County Line and Maple Rapids Roads. Authorities are still investigating, but News 10 has been able to confirm that it involved at least two vehicles.

Shortly after arrival the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warned the public to avoid the area by social media.

“Due to a serious traffic crash, southbound 127 will be closed between the North County Line and Maple Rapids Road,” they wrote. “Please avoid this area.”

One vehicle traveled through the metal barrier by the side of the highway and down a steep incline. Authorities have been working for over an hour to retrieve that vehicle. In addition, a heavily damaged tractor was spotted at the crash.

There is currently no word on the condition of the drivers.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Vehicle crashes through barrier on US-127 in Saint Johns. (WILX)

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.