Twins Avoid Sweep Against Cleveland

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins dodged a sweep by cooling off the Cleveland Guardians in a 1-0 win. Nick Gordon hit a third-inning home run that stood up for Minnesota starter Devin Smeltzer. The Guardians failed to score against Minnesota’s struggling bullpen with runners in scoring position in each of the last three innings. Caleb Thielbar recorded his first save by striking out pinch-hitter Steven Kwan to end the game. The Guardians lost for just the fifth time in 22 games. They lead the Twins in the AL Central by percentage points. The two teams have a five-game series next week.

