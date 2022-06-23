Trial for accused Oxford school shooter tentatively set for January 2023
The trial was originally scheduled for September 2022.
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The trial for a teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School in November has been tentatively set for January 2023.
During a virtual hearing on Thursday morning, Ethan Crumbley’s defense team requested more time for discovery, citing the “voluminous” amount of evidence.
The teen has been in an Oakland County jail and is being charged as an adult for the shooting that left four of his classmates, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, dead.
Crumbley, 15, is charged with:
- One count of terrorism causing death
- four counts of first-degree murder
- seven counts of assault with intent to murder
- and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.
