Advertisement

Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl

A family on vacation found themselves in a scary situation when their 13-month-old found a folded dollar bill with fentanyl inside.
By Hal Scheurich and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A family on vacation found themselves in a scary situation when their 13-month-old found a folded dollar bill with fentanyl inside.

Randy Turner and his family were enjoying a trip to a popular outdoor venue in Orange Beach, Alabama, when his grandson saw the dollar bill on the ground and went to pick it up, WALA reports.

The toddler’s mother stepped in, picked up the folded bill and set it on a nearby table.

“And my son-in-law was sitting beside me,” Turner said. “He just reached over and got the dollar and was starting to unfold it. My son said, ‘Whoa, whoa. Wait a minute. Wait a minute.’ He said, ‘Don’t touch that dollar.’”

His son, Jake Turner, flicked the money across the table and that’s when a white powdery substance came out of it.

Jake Turner had seen the warning on Facebook about drugs being hidden in folded dollar bills.

“Stuff’s been put on that. Be careful of dollars that’s laced with fentanyl and stuff like that, but I never thought I’d see it,” he said.

The Turners alerted security, who called the police. A field test confirmed the white powdery substance was fentanyl.

Officers with the Orange Beach Police Department said that while fentanyl-laced money has been showing up more around the country, this is the first case they have seen in the area.

“If you see money folded up on the ground and it doesn’t look normal, don’t pick it up. Leave it alone. If you suspect anything suspicious, please call your local law enforcement,” explained Lt. Trent Johnson with Orange Beach police.

Police said it’s unclear whether the money was dropped on purpose for someone to find or by accident.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015

Latest News

An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) responded to a welfare complaint in the Mill Pond mobile...
22 cats removed from home in Lansing citing poor living conditions
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000