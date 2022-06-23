Advertisement

Tigers Idle Thursday

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers had an off day Thursday before beginning a three game series in Phoenix Friday night against the Diamondbacks. The Tigers were swept three in Boston to begin their eight game trip and now have a 26-43 season record.

