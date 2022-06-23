Staudt’s Rising Stars: Hannah Reedy

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Hannah Reedy.

From Dimondale, Reedy is a level-seven gymnast at Gym-Tactics in Mason. They traveled to Texas last week and won the meet with an all-around score of 38.55, which broke three gym records.

