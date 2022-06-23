Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 in Saint Johns prompts closure, detour

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 were closed in Saint Johns due to a serious crash Thursday.

The crash occurred in the morning on the southbound side of the highway, between North County Line and Maple Rapids roads. Although authorities are still investigating, News 10 has been able to confirm that it involved a semi-truck a tractor working on the side of the highway.

Shortly after arrival, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warned the public to avoid the area.

“Due to a serious traffic crash, southbound 127 will be closed between the North County Line and Maple Rapids Road,” they wrote in a social media post. “Please avoid this area.”

Investigators on the scene told News 10 the tractor was pulling a mower deck. They had not yet determined what caused the truck and the tractor to collide.

In the crash, the semi-truck broke through the metal barrier by the side of the highway and down a steep incline. There, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver became trapped in the cab, requiring emergency responders to work for an extended time to free them.

Despite the severity of the crash, neither driver appeared to be seriously injured. Both were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The semi-truck could not be immediately removed from the ravine where it settled due to the weight of its cargo, which emergency responders described as asphalt or an asphalt-like substance. Crews were in the process of draining the cargo when they spoke to News 10 and said cleanup will take an extended time.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a detour has been set up to give crews times to remove the semi-truck.

“Detour is posted County Line Rd to DeWitt Rd to Maple Rapids Rd. There is a temporary 4-way stop on Maple Rapids Rd at DeWitt Rd to accommodate the high volume of detour traffic.”

Vehicle crashes through barrier on US-127 in Saint Johns. (WILX)

