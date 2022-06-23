Advertisement

Rangers and Giants Make Trade

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun from the Texas Rangers in a trade for outfielder Steven Duggar. Calhoun was the main return to the Rangers when they traded pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago. San Francisco also receives cash in the deal announced Thursday. It will be a homecoming for Calhoun, and a move he requested after being sent to the minors on May 1. The 27-year-old Calhoun was born in the East Bay city of Vallejo and attended Benicia High School. Duggar was activated from the 60-day injured list after being sidelined by strained left oblique.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
No deaths in US-127 crash at Saint Johns.
Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 near Saint Johns prompts closure, detour
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery

Latest News

Baseball Generic MGN
Twins Avoid Sweep Against Cleveland
FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
Famed NFL Back McElhenny Dies
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
NHL Looking For New Business Model
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Idle Thursday