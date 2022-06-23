NHL Looking For New Business Model

-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL, NHL Players’ Association and NHL Alumni Association are teaming up to get hockey into the NFT marketplace. The organizations announced a multiyear deal Thursday to make Sweet their official digital collectibles partner.

NHL executive VP of business development and innovation Dave Lehanski says the lucrative agreement is one of the biggest licensing deals in league history. Sweet CEO Tom Mizzone called it a very favorable deal for all parties. The partnership by the league, NHLPA and alumni is a rare sight but one that could help grow revenue moving forward.

