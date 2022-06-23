Advertisement

NHL Looking For New Business Model

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) defends during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL, NHL Players’ Association and NHL Alumni Association are teaming up to get hockey into the NFT marketplace. The organizations announced a multiyear deal Thursday to make Sweet their official digital collectibles partner.

NHL executive VP of business development and innovation Dave Lehanski says the lucrative agreement is one of the biggest licensing deals in league history. Sweet CEO Tom Mizzone called it a very favorable deal for all parties. The partnership by the league, NHLPA and alumni is a rare sight but one that could help grow revenue moving forward.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
No deaths in US-127 crash at Saint Johns.
Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 near Saint Johns prompts closure, detour
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery

Latest News

Baseball Generic MGN
Rangers and Giants Make Trade
Baseball Generic MGN
Twins Avoid Sweep Against Cleveland
FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
Famed NFL Back McElhenny Dies
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Idle Thursday