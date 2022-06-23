Advertisement

Michigan Rep. Hope looks to enhance security of gun stores, crack down on illegal sales

Michigan Representative Kara Hope (D-Holt) is looking to enhance the security of gun stores and...
Michigan Representative Kara Hope (D-Holt) is looking to enhance the security of gun stores and crack down on the illegal sales of firearms within the state. She is holding a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the bill package.(KSLA)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Kara Hope (D-Holt) is looking to enhance the security of gun stores and crack down on the illegal sales of firearms within the state. She is holding a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the bill package.

In a statement, Rep. Hope said

Thursday’s press conference will start at 10 a.m. at the Anderson House Office Building in Lansing.

