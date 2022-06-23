Michigan Rep. Hope looks to enhance security of gun stores, crack down on illegal sales

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Kara Hope (D-Holt) is looking to enhance the security of gun stores and crack down on the illegal sales of firearms within the state. She is holding a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the bill package.

In a statement, Rep. Hope said

Thursday’s press conference will start at 10 a.m. at the Anderson House Office Building in Lansing.

