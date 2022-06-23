Man shot, wounded during confrontation with Albion police

ALBION, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of threatening a relative has been shot and wounded after allegedly raising a gun toward police officers in southern Michigan.

Three officers confronted the man Wednesday evening at a home in Albion and ordered him multiple times to drop the gun, the city's public safety department said in a release.

One of the officers fired his service weapon, striking the man who was taken to an area hospital. His name was not released and his condition was not immediately available.

The man's family reported that he “was having psychological issues and was taking psychological medication and drinking,” police said.

Police also were told the man said he wanted to kill a relative he previously had fought. That relative fled after the man broke through the front door of a home about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The public safety department said two of the responding officers were members of its crisis intervention team. The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave. The shooting was being investigated by the state police.