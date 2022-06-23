Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015

Latest News

The issue in the case was whether the warning given to criminal suspects before they talk to...
Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. In a major expansion of gun...
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine
Crash on US-127 in Saint Johns
Vehicle retrieval underway after serious crash on US-127 in Saint Johns