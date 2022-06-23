Advertisement

Major water outage being investigated in Meridian Township

Currently, there is no timeline for repair.
Water outage
Water outage(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township officials are investigating a major water outage impacting residents Thursday morning.

Officials are working on finding the cause of the outage and on a resolution.

Residents can check the Meridian Township website and social media pages for updates as more information is made available. As of the time of this article, there is no timeline for repair.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015

Latest News

Crash on US-127 in Saint Johns
Vehicle retrieval underway after serious crash on US-127 in Saint Johns
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office shows Ethan...
Trial for accused Oxford school shooter tentatively set for January 2023
Bill allowing student teachers to get paid passes House, heads to Senate
Bill allowing student teachers to get paid passes House, heads to Senate
A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday.
21-year-old dead after Jeep collides with semi-truck in Eaton County