Major water outage being investigated in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township officials are investigating a major water outage impacting residents Thursday morning.

Officials are working on finding the cause of the outage and on a resolution.

Residents can check the Meridian Township website and social media pages for updates as more information is made available. As of the time of this article, there is no timeline for repair.

