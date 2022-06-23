Lansing to host Mighty Uke day, the biggest ukulele festival in the Midwest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been called “the biggest and best ukulele festival in the Midwest.”

Thursday, News 10 got a small sampling of Mighty Uke Day, a festival honoring the small but plucky instrument.

Old Town will host Mighty Uke Day on Friday. News 10 headed over to Elderly Instruments, a popular music store in Lansing, to learn a little bit more about ukuleles and why they’re so it’s so popular.

They say that, compared to many other instruments, the ukulele is small, not terribly expensive and can be easy to learn.

Ukulele fans can celebrate their instrument starting Friday at Mighty Uke Day, which runs through Sunday in Old Town.

The event will begin at noon with a flash mob at the northeast corner of Michigan and Washington. The flash mob song book can be downloaded at this link.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.