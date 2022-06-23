Jackson Police: Don’t drive through ‘Road Closed’ signs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson police have an urgent warning for drivers: Don’t ignore the ‘Road Closed’ signs.

The City of Jackson is reminding residents and drivers of the dangers associated with driving around signs indicating a road is closed as construction season is in full swing. The city has a packed schedule of street repairs, water main work, and bridge replacements.

Despite the amount of work being done, some drivers are putting both construction workers and their fellow drivers at risk by ignoring signs in construction zones.

According to the City of Jackson Engineering Division, an area of particular concern is the intersection of W. Prospect and Fourth, which is getting a new traffic signal installed. Witnesses at the intersection told the city they were “shocked” to see a driver maneuver around road closed signs, driving straight into oncoming traffic.

While there have fortunately only been close calls in these construction zones, the city is becoming increasingly concerned about safety in these work zones.

“On E. High Street, several drivers ignored road closed signs and nearly drove into the river because the bridge they expected to be there was being replaced,” said City Engineer Jon Dowling, who added a few brazen drivers have nearly driven into the Grand River due to ignoring the signs.

“Our officers are stepping up enforcement in these work zones to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Elmer Hitt, Director of Police and Fire Services, who is urging drivers to be cautious around construction work zones. “Drivers passing through road closure signage could face a civil infraction and additional penalties for putting others in danger.”

The city is asking that drivers plan ahead as road closures continue through the summer and seek alternate routes in their day-to-day driving. A list of all 2022 construction projects and the dates that they begin can be found on the City of Jackson website.

Below is a list of Jackson streets that are currently closed or have lane closures for construction work:

S. West Avenue between W. Michigan Avenue and Carlton Boulevard

Greenwood Avenue between Griswold Street and W. Morrell Street

The intersection of Fourth Street and W. Prospect Street

E. High Street bridge between W. South Street and Executive Drive

N. Wisner Street at the intersections of W. North, W. Argyle, and W. Ganson streets

Steward Avenue at the railroad crossing

N. Jackson Street train overpass

N. Mechanic Street train overpass

