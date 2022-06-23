First mosquito-borne virus of 2022 detected in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday the state’s first case of a mosquito-borne virus this year.

Mosquitos in Bay County tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus. Most people don’t get sick from it, but it can cause flu-like symptoms. Most cases occur from late spring through mid-fall.

In rare cases, it can cause meningitis or encephalitis.

Residents can stay healthy by using simple, effective strategies to protect themselves and their families. The health department recommends the following steps to avoid mosquito-borne diseases:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes lay eggs.

More information can be found on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ website here.

