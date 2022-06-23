Advertisement

Famed NFL Back McElhenny Dies

FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest, Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. NFL Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny, an elusive running back from the 1950s has died. He was 93. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a news release that McEhlenny died of natural causes on June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death.(Mark Duncan | AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NFL Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny, an elusive running back from the 1950s has died. He was 93. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a release that McEhlenny died of natural causes on June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970. McElhenny was one of the NFL’s top players of the 1950s due to his thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner. He made two All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls and the NFL’s All-Decade squad of the 1950s. He retired in 1964 and was one of three players to have gained more than 11,000 all-purpose yards.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
No deaths in US-127 crash at Saint Johns.
Semi-truck, tractor crash on US-127 near Saint Johns prompts closure, detour
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery

Latest News

Baseball Generic MGN
Rangers and Giants Make Trade
Baseball Generic MGN
Twins Avoid Sweep Against Cleveland
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
NHL Looking For New Business Model
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Idle Thursday