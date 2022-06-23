Famed NFL Back McElhenny Dies

-NFL Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny, an elusive running back from the 1950s has died. He was 93. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a release that McEhlenny died of natural causes on June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970. McElhenny was one of the NFL’s top players of the 1950s due to his thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner. He made two All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls and the NFL’s All-Decade squad of the 1950s. He retired in 1964 and was one of three players to have gained more than 11,000 all-purpose yards.

