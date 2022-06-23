Advertisement

Daily Harvest recalls meal after illness reports

Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.
Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daily Harvest is recalling one of its meals, French Lentil with Leek Crumbles, after some customers posted on social media about getting sick after eating it.

Some people said they suffered from serious stomach pain, and others say their livers and gall bladders were damaged.

Daily Harvest is asking people to throw out that meal and said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.

“We launched an investigation to identify the root cause of the health issues being reported. We’re working closely with the FDA and with multiple independent labs to investigate this,” Daily Harvest said in a recall notice.

Daily Harvest said so far, all their tests on the product have come back negative.

The recall is not on the FDA’s website because these meals are sold directly to consumers, though health officials have proposed regulating meal plan services.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason woman dies in crash on US-127
Mason man charged after investigation by MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
‘We’re just as frustrated as customers’ -- Lansing Board of Water and Light prepares for possible rolling blackouts
‘Just wanted an outlet’ -- Fortune 500 employee turns stress relief into popular Lansing eatery
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015

Latest News

Officials with the City of Jackson, MI are reminding drivers that signs indicated roads are...
Jackson Police: Don’t drive through ‘Road Closed’ signs
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl
The issue in the case was whether the warning given to criminal suspects before they talk to...
Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections