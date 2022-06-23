Advertisement

Bill allowing student teachers to get paid passes House, heads to Senate

The State House has passed House Bill 6013, allowing them to be paid $90 per day.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new bill could compensate student teachers in Michigan for their work in school districts.

Currently, student teachers do not get paid for student teaching or internships.

The State House has passed House Bill 6013, allowing them to be paid $90 per day. The mentor teachers, who are helping the student teachers prepare, would get an extra $1,000 for the school year.

The bill now heads to the State Senate. News 10 will let you know if it comes up for a vote.

House Bill 6013 can be read HERE.

Next: Michigan Rep. Hope looks to enhance security of gun stores, crack down on illegal sales

