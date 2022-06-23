Advertisement

22 cats removed from home in Lansing citing poor living conditions

Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) responded to a welfare complaint in the Mill Pond mobile...
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) responded to a welfare complaint in the Mill Pond mobile home community in Lansing which resulted in the surrender of 22 cats.(Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC))
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) responded to the Mill Pond mobile home community off East Willoughby Road in Delta Township for a welfare complaint.

While investigating, officers discovered 22 cats to be living in what they call unsanitary conditions. The owner of the property has willingly surrendered the cats and has been cooperative with investigators. ICAC will pursue criminal charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office due to the living conditions the cats were in.

Before responding to this welfare complaint, the Ingham County Animal Shelter was already at capacity for cats. With these added cats, the shelter will not be able to accept any added owner surrender cats in the near future as they provide care and proper treatment for these 22 cats.

If you would like to help ICACS with the influx of cats in its care, they say monetary donations and donations of Purina One dry cat food are appreciated. Monetary donations can be made HERE.

